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South Africa: Blacks drown White boy in boiling water
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54 views • June 27, 2020
Its not just Boers who face incredible brutality. Whites in South Africa, regardless of their background are the targets of savagery. Here we see how blacks came and killed a Portuguese family. (Most of the Portuguese in South Africa are originally from their colonies of Angola and Mozambique. In this news story we see the hideous cruelty meted out to the mother, father, son and even their dog by blacks hell-bent on revenge! This happened in Johannesburg a few years ago.
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http://wp.me/p8wSEO-lZ
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
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