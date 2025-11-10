BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Is It This Scripted? Are The Purveyors Playing On Your Gullibility/ Question Your Resolve
The Edified Mind
The Edified Mind
A generalization on current mainstream right/ conservative politics, information, and beliefs. Is this whole conservative movement a hack? Are we up against bigger players that wish to remain anonymous of their ties to government control? This is the question I leave you all in the social order and the conditioning there in. Genocide and your government has not ended yet your talking head conservatives are now talking like they are on your side which is government propaganda.

Blessings to you all! 
May our Lord Jesus Christ forever reign in our lives bring us hope. Bringing us mercy, bringing us peace.

genocidecognitive dissonanceneural networksbio digital convergence
