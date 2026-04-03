To the Ones Waking Up First – You Are Not Crazy. You Are Needed

John Michael Chambers speaks directly to those who are feeling the isolation of being ahead of the curve—the ones who feel energy no one talks about, who receive downloads before events happen, who see through illusions that most people still live in.





Am I crazy? Am I making this all up? Every awakened soul has asked these questions. Because awakening isn't loud at first. It's subtle. It's a whisper in your soul that says there's more to this life than what you've been taught.





Let me remind you: you are not crazy. You're tuned in to a frequency the world forgot how to hear. You're not delusional. You're multidimensional. You're not unstable. You're just deconstructing a false reality. You're not weird. You're encoded with light to help others wake up when the time is right.





Your visions are real. Your gifts are sacred. Your voice is very much needed.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.