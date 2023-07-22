Here I am Eric Genuis TEDxDonovanCorrectional

TEDx Talks





Aug 14, 2017





"Here I Am" is a song of love to Eric's youngest daughter. Anastasia was born with Down's Syndrome and a major defect in her heart. This precious little girl has an unlimited capacity to express affection and give love. This tribute highlights Eric's devotion to this remarkable child.





"The world is a better place when people have hope. Within every person, young or old, rich or poor, is a need for beauty, which makes us human and allows hope to flourish. I create music to touch the heart and soul. I perform my works from concert halls to prisons in order to inspire and awaken hope in everyone."





This talk was given at a TEDx event using the TED conference format but independently organized by a local community. Learn more at https://www.ted.com/tedx





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hnrwPS64g_o