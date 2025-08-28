Fort Knox Gold with Bill Armour 08/28/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You might wonder what happens if the gold is not in Fort Knox? Why would that be important to me? Today Bill Armour from Genesis Group explains why this is so important that you get your hands on Gold and Silver as soon as possible.
Visit us online at:
To purchase all of Stan's Books visit:
https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/
For your Emergency Food Supplies visit:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry: