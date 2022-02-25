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And We Know 2.24.22 Ukraine Cabal called out? D.C. trap? Distractions form ELECTIONJ@B? PRAY!
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60 views • February 25, 2022
LT of And We Know.
Well, finished early today and jumped on the computer to find out what might be going on out there… always too much… Russia heading into Ukraine, Trying to piece that together..it is not a simple task to figure that one out, truckers head into DC… but something seems strange there, Trudeu backs down, move vax info…let’s go.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvqs4h-2.24.22-ukraine-cabal-called-out-d.c.-trap-distractions-from-electionjb-pra.html
Well, finished early today and jumped on the computer to find out what might be going on out there… always too much… Russia heading into Ukraine, Trying to piece that together..it is not a simple task to figure that one out, truckers head into DC… but something seems strange there, Trudeu backs down, move vax info…let’s go.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvqs4h-2.24.22-ukraine-cabal-called-out-d.c.-trap-distractions-from-electionjb-pra.html
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