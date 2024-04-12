World Awaits Iranian Response to Israel’s Embassy Attack

If you pay any attention to the financial markets, you already know that the price of gold is an upward trajectory. The price of an ounce of gold on December 31, 2023 was $1940.50. Gold is now selling at over $2300 per ounce. CNBC is reporting that the rally in gold could be still in the early stages according to financial charts. How high will the price of gold go in 2024? Later in today's TruNews, Israel is reportedly preparing for a potential direct attack from Iran, possibly targeting southern or northern regions, expected as early as Friday or Saturday. This information comes from a source familiar with the situation. Meanwhile, an individual briefed by Iranian leadership mentioned that although there are discussions about an attack, no definitive decision has been made.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Jonathan Rose Airdate 04/12/2024
Watch this FULL show exclusively on Faith & Values
https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/world-awaits-iranian-response-to-israels-embassy-attack
Join the leading community for Conservative Christians!
https://www.FaithandValues.com
You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.
Now is the time to protect your assets with physical gold & silver. Contact Genesis Gold Today!
Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!
https://www.AmericanReserves.com
It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!
https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/
Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!
https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858
Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.
https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch
The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!
https://tru.news/faucielf
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.