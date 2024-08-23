The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week August 16 - 22, 2024

▪️Yemeni Houthi attacks on merchant ships continued in the Red Sea region. A Greek tanker SOUNION was struck by ballistic missiles, causing it to lose maneuverability.

▪️As a backdrop, the U.S. Navy intercepted several munitions in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. Only two kamikaze drones of the Houthis were shot down by Western coalition forces during the week.

▪️In response to the Houthi attacks, the U.S. Air Force launched airstrikes in the Houthi-controlled part of Yemen. The strikes hit the Yemeni group's facilities in the Al-Salif neighborhood in Al-Hodeidah province.





▪️As for the pro-Iranian forces, they reported launching kamikaze drones at the Golan Heights and Eilat. Nevertheless, no evidence or details of aerial attacks on Israel have been provided.

▪️Meanwhile, the situation in eastern Syrian Arab Republic remained tense. Along the Euphrates River, artillery duels between Kurdish forces and the Syrian Armed Forces continued unabated.

▪️Fighting between Arab tribes and Kurds continued in the American zone of influence in Deir ez-Zor province. Government-backed tribal militias carried out attacks on SDF roadblocks and convoys.





▪️In areas bordering Turkey, Kurdish forces attacked positions of pro-Turkish groups. Up to 17 Syrian National Army soldiers were killed in sorties near Aazaz and Marea.

▪️In response, Turkish forces launched artillery strikes on Kurdish formations' facilities. The hits occurred in the area of Tell Rif'at and Al-Hasakah, among the casualties were both combatants and civilians.

@rybar