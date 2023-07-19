Influencing Legislators with Biblical Values - Freedom Alive® Ep13

Discover the amazing work Kevin Baird, director of pastoral ministry for Florida family Policy Council, and his team are doing to influence government for Christ, and experience the power of prayer with Pam Olsen of the Florida Prayer Network.

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

Originally premiered June 18, 2021, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org