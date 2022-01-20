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#Dementia Joe Breaks Down at End of Presser- Who is Accountable
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141 views • January 20, 2022
Dementia Joe Biden breaks down at the end of a press conference, like an old man not knowing where he is, unable to answer a single question, sitting there, saying nothing.
We should all be held accountable for electing this dementia patient. This is the leader of the free world, and is it a concoction of the media, bith social media and press.
#JoeBiden #FakeNews #politics
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We should all be held accountable for electing this dementia patient. This is the leader of the free world, and is it a concoction of the media, bith social media and press.
#JoeBiden #FakeNews #politics
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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