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#Dementia Joe Breaks Down at End of Presser- Who is Accountable
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
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141 views • January 20, 2022
Dementia Joe Biden breaks down at the end of a press conference, like an old man not knowing where he is, unable to answer a single question, sitting there, saying nothing.
We should all be held accountable for electing this dementia patient. This is the leader of the free world, and is it a concoction of the media, bith social media and press.

#JoeBiden #FakeNews #politics

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democratspoliticsjoe bidenelectionskamala harrisus politicsalzheimersjoe biden dementiajoe biden press conferencecackling kamalaelections have consequencesold man in officepresident dementia
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