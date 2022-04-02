© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Q2.0 Isn't Q. And Admitted It. Be Careful Who You Trust. Logical Deduction & The "Chain of Custody."
Follow
1
Share
Report
86 views • April 02, 2022
In this episode we explore Q2.0 -
Is there benefit/motive to lie? Yes. Massive Q Base moves to truth social.
Is there evidence its fake? Q2 admits - it multiple times.
Is there Qproofs to show its legit? None you can point me to.
Mannerisms and change of behavior? Check - Sounds like Kash using words like "creds".
But the biggest evidences we have so far?
Q2.0 Admits its a Troll move. And Admits that this is not the Q we want.
Lack of NEW Qproofs to validate a move from the hacked boards. 8kun is no longer secure, but that doesn't mean Q couldn't re-reestablish (once again, as many times before) by providing legitimate Q proofs to the audience on REQUEST. Something all Q's previous have done. Securing the "chain of custody" of the Q Account.
Still relevant video we did before on this:
https://nemosnewsnetwork.com/q2-0-the-new-q-the-real-deal-can-or-should-we-trust-this-or-truthsocial-marketing-gimmick/
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
Is there benefit/motive to lie? Yes. Massive Q Base moves to truth social.
Is there evidence its fake? Q2 admits - it multiple times.
Is there Qproofs to show its legit? None you can point me to.
Mannerisms and change of behavior? Check - Sounds like Kash using words like "creds".
But the biggest evidences we have so far?
Q2.0 Admits its a Troll move. And Admits that this is not the Q we want.
Lack of NEW Qproofs to validate a move from the hacked boards. 8kun is no longer secure, but that doesn't mean Q couldn't re-reestablish (once again, as many times before) by providing legitimate Q proofs to the audience on REQUEST. Something all Q's previous have done. Securing the "chain of custody" of the Q Account.
Still relevant video we did before on this:
https://nemosnewsnetwork.com/q2-0-the-new-q-the-real-deal-can-or-should-we-trust-this-or-truthsocial-marketing-gimmick/
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.