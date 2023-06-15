The John Moore Show | June 15, 2023 | Hour 3

First hour, Kirk Phinney, second hour, Dr. Len Horowitz Prepper Tip: Inspect all foot gear for Summer and Winter. Get Merino wool socks. Third hour, first half: Dr. Len Horowitz stays over a little longer with callers. Second half: Tom Berryhill on the Energy Cleaner for pets and respiratory issues.
