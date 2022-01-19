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Dr. Rashid Buttar | How to Make Sense of the COVID-19 Chaos
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118 views • January 19, 2022
Reawaken: Phoenix, AZ: Jan 14 & 15, 2022
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Clip by Kristall.
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Dr. Rashid Buttar | How to Make Sense of the COVID-19 Chaos
Dr Rashid Buttar, How to Make Sense of the COVID-19 Chaos, Reawaken, Phoenix AZ, Jan 14 15 2022, Thrivetime Show
Dr Rashid Buttar, How to Make Sense of the COVID Chaos, Jan 14 15 2022
Request Tickets At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/
Request Tickets Today At:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
*Canton, OH - February 18th & 19th - 407 Tickets Remain
*San Diego, CA - March 11th & 12th - 541 Tickets Remain
*Redmond, OR - April 1st & 2nd - 313 Tickets Remain
Clip by Kristall.
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Dr. Rashid Buttar | How to Make Sense of the COVID-19 Chaos
Dr Rashid Buttar, How to Make Sense of the COVID-19 Chaos, Reawaken, Phoenix AZ, Jan 14 15 2022, Thrivetime Show
Dr Rashid Buttar, How to Make Sense of the COVID Chaos, Jan 14 15 2022
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