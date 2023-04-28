Create New Account
Best video comparing vaccinated vs unvaccinated I've seen to date!
PJ Glassey
Published 21 hours ago |

The medical board came to this doctor asking him to prove the safety of vaccines. He couldn't do it, and submitted his report contrary to what they wanted, showing the actual truth about vaccines, using his own data from his own patients. The board then revoked his license to practice medicine. We are already as bad as a communist country in many ways...

