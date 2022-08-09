Constitution Inseparable from Bible & America's Christian Heritage, Expert Says

It is impossible to properly understand the U.S. Constitution or America's constitutional republican form of government without understanding the Bible and the nation's now-suppressed Christian heritage, explained Institute on the Constitution lecturer David Whitney in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. "If you pull the Bible out of the structure, the whole house collapses," explained Whitney, who also pastors Cornerstone Evangelical Free Church in Maryland. "That's what has been happening in our day. Many people have no idea that the Bible is the foundation of our constitutional republic." In fact, America's Founding Fathers believed that no law contradicting the Bible could ever be legitimate, he said, citing the founders and the sources they themselves cited such as Sir William Blackstone. Pastor Whitney also discussed the misunderstanding of Romans 13, which addresses the duty of Christians and all people to submit to authorities.