Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutic Research and Revolutionizing Treatment Techniques - A...

Can Clinical trials show what circumstances trigger the onset of Alzheimer's disease and other forms of Dementia? Research shows that more factors may be at play than previously thought. Listen in to learn:



The percent of clinical trials for Dementia which result in new and valuable discoveries If loneliness can play a role in the onset of Alzheimer's disease How some individuals may be predisposed to Dementia and how this may benefit treatment Professor of neurology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Giulio Pasinetti, shares his vast experience researching Alzheimer's disease and Dementia and what he has learned.



Even with the removal of plaque from the brain, patients still seem to suffer Dementia. Outside risk factors like obesity, high blood pressure, diet, and more have all been shown to factor into the onset and severity of Alzheimer's disease.