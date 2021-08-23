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HISTORIC WIN AGAINST 5G DANGERS
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701 views • August 23, 2021
HISTORIC WIN AGAINST 5G DANGERS
Children’s Health Defense earned a huge legal win in the court of appeals this week against the 1996 FCC safety guidance stating that wireless technology is safe unless it raises the temperature of your internal organs. Another step closer to bringing attention to the serious safety and privacy concerns with the mass rollout of 5G.
#ChildrensHealthDefense #CHD #RobertFKennedy #RFKJr #5G #DataHarvesting #TeleCom #FCC #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW229
POSTED: August 23, 2021
Children’s Health Defense earned a huge legal win in the court of appeals this week against the 1996 FCC safety guidance stating that wireless technology is safe unless it raises the temperature of your internal organs. Another step closer to bringing attention to the serious safety and privacy concerns with the mass rollout of 5G.
#ChildrensHealthDefense #CHD #RobertFKennedy #RFKJr #5G #DataHarvesting #TeleCom #FCC #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW229
POSTED: August 23, 2021
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