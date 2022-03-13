【Ukraine Rescue】Fellow Fighter Nicole Introduces NFSC and ROLF Ukraine Rescue Operation to a News Media From Roma

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【Ukraine Rescue】03/12/2022 Fellow fighter Nicole introduces NFSC and ROLF Ukraine Rescue Operation to a media from Roma：The Chinese Communist government does nothing to help Chinese people in Ukraine. Only the New Federal State of China and Rule of Law foundation do everything to save the Chinese people in Ukraine