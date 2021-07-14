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Will Fairy Dust Power New Zealand - Amy Brooke
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50 views • July 14, 2021
There’s more than one way to destroy a country, Jacinda.https://www.spectator.com.au/2021/07/will-fairy-dust-power-new-zealand/
It’s hard to believe that you are so incompetent that you do not realise your punitive policies, based on a flawed ideology, are badly damaging to our productive sector.
The question is: why are you doing this? You are scoring points with your comrades of the Left. But you are causing considerable economic damage to this country.
Our energy sector alone is approaching a crisis point.
You must know that even if it were possible to remove all our CO2 emissions, it wouldn’t make one whit of difference to the planet in helping with any so-called climate-change (aka global warming) emergency.
So why are you penalising New Zealanders?
And of course there is no emergency. Check out again what our best scientists tell us - that the threatening global warming scenario is a scam and a sham. https://www.spectator.com.au/2021/07/kiwi-saboteur/
Moreover, you are presiding over a government giving a very good imitation of attempting to destroy this country with your attack on free speech – which underpins our democracy.
An increasingly unpopular Prime Minister, you are also effectively destroying our social cohesion, by promoting divisive and unacceptable racist policies.
Why?
Of course you must be aware that the very first principle of any democracy is the equality of all before the law.It now concerns so many that yours is probably the worse government this country has ever had, and it is costing us, in so many ways, more than the country can afford.
Please seriously consider resigning.
We need you and your highly damaging, far-Left government to go.
Already New Zealanders are flocking to sign a petition to the Governor-General asking you to resign. Is there no-one in your own Labour Party with the courage to tell you why?
***
© Amy Brooke. Convener, The 100 Days- Claiming back New Zealand. Check out for yourself my book, “The 100 Days – Claiming Back New Zealand …what has gone wrong, and how we can control our politicians.”
Available through my home page and children's literature website BOOK Page at www.amybrooke.co.nz - or at Amazon’s Kindle.
We need your support - please help us get our message further out - see the DONATIONS page www.100days.co.nz
Free4eva Media
https://tv.gab.com/channel/free4eva/view/will-fairy-dust-power-new-zealand-60ef4792c22ba9c342eebfb8
It’s hard to believe that you are so incompetent that you do not realise your punitive policies, based on a flawed ideology, are badly damaging to our productive sector.
The question is: why are you doing this? You are scoring points with your comrades of the Left. But you are causing considerable economic damage to this country.
Our energy sector alone is approaching a crisis point.
You must know that even if it were possible to remove all our CO2 emissions, it wouldn’t make one whit of difference to the planet in helping with any so-called climate-change (aka global warming) emergency.
So why are you penalising New Zealanders?
And of course there is no emergency. Check out again what our best scientists tell us - that the threatening global warming scenario is a scam and a sham. https://www.spectator.com.au/2021/07/kiwi-saboteur/
Moreover, you are presiding over a government giving a very good imitation of attempting to destroy this country with your attack on free speech – which underpins our democracy.
An increasingly unpopular Prime Minister, you are also effectively destroying our social cohesion, by promoting divisive and unacceptable racist policies.
Why?
Of course you must be aware that the very first principle of any democracy is the equality of all before the law.It now concerns so many that yours is probably the worse government this country has ever had, and it is costing us, in so many ways, more than the country can afford.
Please seriously consider resigning.
We need you and your highly damaging, far-Left government to go.
Already New Zealanders are flocking to sign a petition to the Governor-General asking you to resign. Is there no-one in your own Labour Party with the courage to tell you why?
***
© Amy Brooke. Convener, The 100 Days- Claiming back New Zealand. Check out for yourself my book, “The 100 Days – Claiming Back New Zealand …what has gone wrong, and how we can control our politicians.”
Available through my home page and children's literature website BOOK Page at www.amybrooke.co.nz - or at Amazon’s Kindle.
We need your support - please help us get our message further out - see the DONATIONS page www.100days.co.nz
Free4eva Media
https://tv.gab.com/channel/free4eva/view/will-fairy-dust-power-new-zealand-60ef4792c22ba9c342eebfb8
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