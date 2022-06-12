Army Rangers Smoked Some Crips in 1989: The Official Rumor Mill | Live From The Lair

A new viral video about this incident is blowing up. Turns out, Popp’s Mossberg 12 gauge was at the shoot-out and a lot stuff is missing from said video.

#LiveFromTheLair #CripsVsRangers #ArmyRangers

Watch the viral video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z4iQxpwYhAg





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