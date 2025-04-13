Current Events, Central Banking, & Military Engagement – Dan Armstrong Interview with James Bartley

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/04/11/dan-armstrong-current-events/





In Part 1, James Bartley and Dan Armstrong talk about the implications of central banking, the influence of populism on military engagement, and the historical context of colonialism in shaping modern geopolitics. They also talk about the evolution of political ideologies, and the implications of geopolitical tensions on the economy.





In Part 2, James and Dan discuss the implications of AI, economic control, and the importance of local economies. They also discuss the parasitic nature of current financial systems, the influence of corporations on education, and the rise of an underclass due to economic manipulation.