BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Current Events, Central Banking, & Military Engagement – Dan Armstrong Interview with James Bartley
The Cosmic Switchboard
The Cosmic Switchboard
35 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
88 views • 2 weeks ago

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/04/11/dan-armstrong-current-events/


In Part 1, James Bartley and Dan Armstrong talk about the implications of central banking, the influence of populism on military engagement, and the historical context of colonialism in shaping modern geopolitics. They also talk about the evolution of political ideologies, and the implications of geopolitical tensions on the economy.


In Part 2, James and Dan discuss the implications of AI, economic control, and the importance of local economies. They also discuss the parasitic nature of current financial systems, the influence of corporations on education, and the rise of an underclass due to economic manipulation.

Keywords
educationtechnologyaichinaeconomicssingularityglobalizationinnovationmasonstaiwanfinancial systemswealth distributionhuman evolutioncorporate influencelocal economiesdeepseekunderclass
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy