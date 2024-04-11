Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mr. Mayorkas you are LYING and you're a traitor to the U.S. Congress grills DHS head Redacted
channel image
Neroke-5
28 Subscribers
44 views
Published Thursday

Mirrored Content 
Team Biden is warning of a major terror attack on U.S. soil at the same time President Biden suddenly plans to reverse course on the U.S. border. Meanwhile DHS secretary Mayorkas gets grilled by Congress over devastating border policies. Former CBP Agent J.J. Carrell joins us to discuss this new round of lies.

Keywords
terrorismillegal immigrationus borderus congressintelligence

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket