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Who Is Naomi Seibt? - Jerm Warfare Interview
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45 views • January 04, 2021
Naomi Seibt is a young German counter-activist often referred to as "anti-Greta-Thunberg" because of her non-conformist and independent approach to current affairs.
Naomi has given presentations across Europe, and has appeared on multiple news channels.
According to Naomi's website:
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The main problem that society is facing today is that as we take it for granted that everything is handled by the state, we have stopped questioning what is put in front of us. People have no idea how to read studies, how to evaluate authoritarian measures that restrict our freedoms and demand that other people have their freedoms taken away for a utilitarian “greater good”. This utopian goal remains ill-defined due to a lack of understanding of the failures of collectivist/socialist systems.
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Original: Jerm Warfare - https://youtu.be/0nyLrmEcEhI
Naomi has given presentations across Europe, and has appeared on multiple news channels.
According to Naomi's website:
--
The main problem that society is facing today is that as we take it for granted that everything is handled by the state, we have stopped questioning what is put in front of us. People have no idea how to read studies, how to evaluate authoritarian measures that restrict our freedoms and demand that other people have their freedoms taken away for a utilitarian “greater good”. This utopian goal remains ill-defined due to a lack of understanding of the failures of collectivist/socialist systems.
--
Original: Jerm Warfare - https://youtu.be/0nyLrmEcEhI
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