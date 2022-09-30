Welcome To Proverbs Club.Wicked Flee While Righteous Defend.
Proverbs 28:1 (NIV).
1) The wicked flee though no one pursues,
but the righteous are as bold as a lion.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Wicked are cowards who cause trouble and run from it.
The Righteous stand firm and defend against the threat.
