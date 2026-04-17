💥Roger Waters BLASTS UK’s dictatorial crackdown on people supporting Palestine

Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters slammed London police for arresting around 500 people in Trafalgar Square for supporting Palestine.

💬 “I am proud of every one of those 500 people who were arrested yesterday (523 people arrested, Saturday, April 11th),” he said.

Waters warned the UK is effectively criminalizing solidarity, despite a court previously ruling such arrests unlawful.

❓ Peaceful protest?

⛓ Straight to jail.

😶 “Democracy,” British-style.

Adding, info:

Iran will charge a fee for the passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Deputy Nabavian has stated.

And: An informed source close to Iran’s Supreme Nat'l Security Council told Iranian media details regarding the temporary reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The source said Iran set 3 conditions for vessel passage through the Strait of Hormuz:

➡️Ships must be commercial; military vessels are prohibited, & neither ships nor cargo may be linked to hostile countries.

➡️Ships must pass through routes designated by Iran.

➡️Vessel transit must be coordinated with Iranian forces responsible for this process; similar to how CENTCOM previously acknowledged IRGC management of the Strait of Hormuz before the war began.

The source emphasized that implementation was dependent on conditions tied to the Lebanon ceasefire, & that if the maritime blockade continues, it would be considered a violation of the ceasefire & could lead to closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

From Tasnim News:

Criticism of an incomplete & misleading tweet by Araghchi regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz

Araghchi, Iran’s FM, tweeted a short time ago that following the ceasefire in Lebanon, the Strait of Hormuz would be fully open for commercial shipping for the remainder of the ceasefire period.

The tweet, which was published without sufficient explanation, created various ambiguities regarding the conditions, details, & mechanisms of passage, & drew significant criticism.

At the same time, there are several conditions attached to this issue, one of the most important being the full monitoring of ship traffic by Iran’s armed forces. The passage would also be considered void if the alleged maritime blockade continues.

The publication of this tweet, without any accompanying verbal explanation or at least sufficient written clarification, is considered a complete failure in communication. It is evident that either the Foreign Ministry must revise its approach to such announcements, or the Supreme Nat'l Security Council Secretariat must fulfill its duty by providing proper information management & establishing a more coordinated framework for public communication by institutions, including the Foreign Min.

Tweets published by officials, even if written in English, are not seen only by foreign officials. The Iranian public also closely follows these developments as part of its revolutionary duty. Any creation of concern or disappointment among the nation is considered a form of political wrongdoing & a disruption of nat'l unity.

Adding: From Fars News:

Officials! At least explain the reason for your “lack of explanation”

Simultaneously with the FM’s unexpected tweet about the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, followed by Trump’s heated rhetoric, Iranian society has been plunged into confusion. Int'l analysts interpret the recent behavior of the US president as a sign of frustration in dealing with Iran’s complex situation. However, what has caused even greater concern among people inside the country is the absolute & unusual silence of the Supreme Nat'l Security Council & the negotiating team.

Citizens emphasize that they trust officials to observe the system’s red lines & exercise proper judgment, but they expect at least a clear explanation for the “reason for silence.” Public opinion raises question: if it is in the country’s interest not to disclose details of negotiations or recent developments, why is the reason for this lack of transparency not itself explained to the public?

People understand that revealing Iran’s goals & plans would also inform its adversaries, and they do not expect disclosure of sensitive secrets. However, they ask officials not to allow the enemy’s narrative & hostile media to fill the information vacuum & manipulate public sentiment. In these days, Twitter & short statements are not suitable tools for convincing domestic public opinion; even this “lack of explanation” itself requires explanation.

The outrage from Iranian media is understandable.

There have been no clear statements from Iranian officials since Araghchi’s posts, while Trump has continued posting repeated, extraordinary claims without any visible response or clarification from the Iranian side.

As a result, the narrative around the alleged deal & the opening of the Strait of Hormuz has largely been shaped by Trump, with little to no counter-messaging or official explanation from Iran.