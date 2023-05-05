New WHISTLEBLOWER claims may MASSIVELY incriminate Joe Biden

Glenn Beck
May 4, 2023
At what point will the American people stand up against the Biden family corruption and say, ‘enough is enough’? Or, will they never take a stand, so that our most dishonest D.C. politicians continue to escape their crimes completely, 100 percent consequence-free? Now, new whistleblower claims — if true — could MASSIVELY incriminate Joe Biden even more. In fact, Glenn says, if these claims are true, it could be the biggest presidential scandal in American HISTORY. Glenn details the new claims and explains why they’re SO damning for Joe…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4J_9IN7D9vs
