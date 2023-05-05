Create New Account
New WHISTLEBLOWER claims may MASSIVELY incriminate Joe Biden
High Hopes
Published 16 hours ago |
Glenn Beck


May 4, 2023


At what point will the American people stand up against the Biden family corruption and say, ‘enough is enough’? Or, will they never take a stand, so that our most dishonest D.C. politicians continue to escape their crimes completely, 100 percent consequence-free? Now, new whistleblower claims — if true — could MASSIVELY incriminate Joe Biden even more. In fact, Glenn says, if these claims are true, it could be the biggest presidential scandal in American HISTORY. Glenn details the new claims and explains why they’re SO damning for Joe…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4J_9IN7D9vs

