Israel's War Crimes Before The ICC

Judge Napolitano talks with Professor Jeffry Sachs regarding the charges brought against Israel in the International Criminal Court, in which South Africa has asked the court to address the issue of genocide being carried out by Israel on the Palestinian people.
Video Source:
Judging Freedom With Judge Andrew Napolitano
Closing Theme Music:
'Evil Rising' by David Fesliyan
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Judge Andrew Napolitano or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
pce thu00:44
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.