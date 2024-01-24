Create New Account
Israel's War Crimes Before The ICC
The Kokoda Kid
Published 18 hours ago

Judge Napolitano talks with Professor Jeffry Sachs regarding the charges brought against Israel in the International Criminal Court, in which South Africa has asked the court to address the issue of genocide being carried out by Israel on the Palestinian people.

Judging Freedom With Judge Andrew Napolitano

'Evil Rising' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

NOTE: There is no connection between Judge Andrew Napolitano or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

israelgenocidewar crimesiccisraeli militaryij

