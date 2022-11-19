King of kings broadcasts - part 6 of 10

Part 6 "Confidence to Preach His Kingdom" is something that many believers today are lacking in, even if they have been comfortable preaching the basic picture of Yeshua(Jesus) crucified, as many have little knowledge of the contrast between the two law realms (YHWH's law vs. man's various versions) where they fear speaking to strangers and even friends about YHWH's hopeful governance because they are afraid that they haven't enough knowledge to impact anyone they might try to share their newfound hope with. Perhaps this message might give such folks more.courage to engage in such conversations (?) We hope that all of you will find much of the details in this episode to be surprisingly helpful in that light!

This series was originally recorded in the spring of 2019, and is purposed as inspiration for those who are yearning to be more aware of how we are all to be dedicated representatives of YHWH's kingdom, no longer trying to serve two masters with the world.

Blessings to all who diligently seek His righteousness, adapting it as their own.