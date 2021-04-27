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Joe Rogan
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94 views • April 27, 2021
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29/4 2021 G-AWOT PLUMMETS DOWN 20 M ALT RESIDENTIAL AREA UNSAFE FLY REPORT CAA 7644. G-AZOE ALSO UNSAFE FLY REPORTED,
G-POLA UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7645. IPOC COMPLAINT MISCONDUCT NORTHUMBRIA POLICE 938754
Literal gun-and-bayonet point.
When are you finally going to realize we're being set up for genocide, White man?
29/4 2021 G-AWOT PLUMMETS DOWN 20 M ALT RESIDENTIAL AREA UNSAFE FLY REPORT CAA 7644. G-AZOE ALSO UNSAFE FLY REPORTED,
G-POLA UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7645. IPOC COMPLAINT MISCONDUCT NORTHUMBRIA POLICE 938754
Literal gun-and-bayonet point.
When are you finally going to realize we're being set up for genocide, White man?
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