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Residents of Volnovakha - Ukraine has "Tormented Us Very Much". My Grandmother & Mother-in-Law Both Dead Now. - English subs 042922
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110 views • April 29, 2022
Residents of Volnovakha: "Ukraine has tormented us very much"
Natalia lost two close people – her grandmother and mother-in-law. The Ukrainian military kicked my grandmother out in the cold in a bathrobe and slippers
"A shell flew into the neighboring apartment, a huge hole was formed. She was in the apartment at that moment. Ukraine came in [the Ukrainian military], kicked her out. She was standing in slippers and there were two icons in total. They found her two days later with frostbite," Natalia told the Donbass Decides channel.
Two days later, an elderly woman died.
"My husband's mother also died because of the fighting. She was bedridden. Ukraine fired at the house from a tank."- Natalia said.
Natalia lost two close people – her grandmother and mother-in-law. The Ukrainian military kicked my grandmother out in the cold in a bathrobe and slippers
"A shell flew into the neighboring apartment, a huge hole was formed. She was in the apartment at that moment. Ukraine came in [the Ukrainian military], kicked her out. She was standing in slippers and there were two icons in total. They found her two days later with frostbite," Natalia told the Donbass Decides channel.
Two days later, an elderly woman died.
"My husband's mother also died because of the fighting. She was bedridden. Ukraine fired at the house from a tank."- Natalia said.
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