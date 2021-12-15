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You have the last word... Let My people go!
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42 views • December 15, 2021
This is a prophetic word somehow a bit a conversation or arguing between me and the Lord on December 14th 2021 around 4:30pm
Yeshua has the last word, yet it seems He want us to be involved in all of this...
Related Scriptures:
Jonah 1:17 (1-4)
Isaiah 6:8
Acts 8:26-27
Genesis 12:1
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-12-14b-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2021-12-14-let-my-people-go/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have a bunch of it available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Yeshua has the last word, yet it seems He want us to be involved in all of this...
Related Scriptures:
Jonah 1:17 (1-4)
Isaiah 6:8
Acts 8:26-27
Genesis 12:1
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-12-14b-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2021-12-14-let-my-people-go/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have a bunch of it available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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