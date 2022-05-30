Merchants of Despair: Radical Environmentalists & the Fatal Cult of Antihumanism

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Robert Zubrin, PhD speaks at the Doctors for Disaster Preparedness 31st Annual Meeting, July 13, 2013, Houston, Texas. "GDP per-capita increased with total global person years. This is because productivity depends upon technology, which is the cumulative result of human effort."
https://www.planetary.org/profiles/robert-zubrin