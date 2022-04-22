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One Step Closer - To Thermonuclear War Disaster
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35 views • April 22, 2022
This song by The Mystic Philosopher is just another reminder to the world and to all my fellow humans of the fact and very harsh reality that we are on the brink of total extinction and that any day or any night now it will be over for our natural humanity. Darkness/Blackness is hanging over us all.
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