2024-9-28a intro for reading of the law during tabernacles on the sabbath year

***I am starting these ahead of time, because there is no way I can cover everything in 8 days. So, during the entire 7th month, which technically does not begin until next friday evening...october 4th, 2024 at even...which will be our new moon of the 7th month, and also our sabbath because it falls on the 7th day, and also the appointed time of trumpets...for the duration of this month, whenever I have free time I will be doing readings from the law of Yahuah, unto all people......all people. The Father has a command that priests of Yahuah compel all to listen and hear the law of Yahuah, and come forth of them all and serve Him and become an covenanted Israelite unto Himself. Christ Yahusha is our door out, and moshe leads us through the wilderness unto the promised land, and hence, we are "saved" joshua leads us in; and these commandments, and statutes, and judgments are God's covenant that HE has renewed us, the heart and spirit within us, to come back and walk with Him in the earth, right now. And, the priests of Yahuah are supposed to read the entirely of this law unto all the people during the 8 days of tabernacles during the sabbath year (once every 7 years). I will begin now, and I will continue until I am finished. If you note the a, b, c, after the date, you will see that these are intentional, that the videos are kept in order. I might cover some important things in former videos, that I will assume you have understood from those videos when I reach latter videos, so, if you do not know the covenant of Yahuah, and would actually like to hear it from a priest, and not a sell out pastor of baal, then come and join me and hear and learn to fear Yahuah. There is a lot to be gleaned here, and I will keep it up for as long as it takes until I feel the Father release me from this command; the Lord give me strength to complete it; praise Yahuah.





