Almighty Father Day--everyday!

Yes, we honor our birth mothers and fathers, including on this Father's Day. But number one, we need to acknowledge our Almighty Father EVERY day. Don't be like Moses and Aaron who failed to acknowledge Him for the miracle of water coming out of a rock: the Book of Numbers, chapter 20: verses 1-12---- for failing to "HALLOW" Almighty God they were denied access to the Promised Land! We need to HALLOW Him, give Him, ALL the glory, always !
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.