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YouTube Censorship is Real: Backup Your Content
Sofie Love
Sofie Love
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3 views • April 19, 2022
Censorship on YouTube

I’ve been a content creator on YouTube for less than 4 months. I created a video about the Mark of the Beast and I was warned; video deleted.

The following month I received to strikes in one week.

The first video was about DNA Harvesting through Ancestry.com, 23andme, MyHeritage, etc.

The 2nd video explained why I was no longer a Christian.

One more strike within the next 90 days and I lose my channel.

I am not allowed to talk about revelations, Genesis 6, Tithes, DNA…

I’m in the process of uploading all my videos on multiple platforms before they delete my channel.

I’ve got 463 videos up there, they’ve deleted 3 so far.

Get off of YouTube!

Harvesting
Why are they harvesting our DNA? Why is there such a push to get your DNA tested through 23andme, MyHeritage.com, and ancestry.com? Are they checking bloodlines? Are they looking for someone from the past? What are they doing?

Are they using the PCR Tests to harvest our DNA? Are they looking for someone; descendant of Jesus, Satan (Serpent Bloodline)?

Are they tampering or changing our DNA with each Jab💉? Is that why they’re mailing out free COVID-19 Kits? They need to see if it’s working.

Are they injecting us with Fallen Angel DNA, Nimrod DNA, or DNA from a Serpent?

Are they putting Venom in us; just asking for a friend?

End of Times

Corruption of Flesh: Watchers mating with the daughters of mankind

The Flood

The End

My Website: https://pamperyourpuss.wixsite.com/biblestories

My Amazon Store: Https://amazon.com/shops/pamperyourpuss

OTHER PLATFORMS:
Briteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sofielove
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tGqUgOVM1LcT/
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@SofieLove
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v11dnt0-im-sending-out-an-sos-to-the-universe.html
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SofieLove
YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCk3lYlKAHFxOT1DhuTY3HFg


GIFTS
Chime @Ijeoma-Memeh
PayPal [email protected]
Venmo @Ijeoma-Memeh
Keywords
censorshipbiblechristianityrevelationsmotb
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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