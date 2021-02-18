© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China’s Chief Epidemiologist Admits COVID-19 Was Never Proven to Exist
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
122 views • February 18, 2021
Andrew Kaufman, MD, interviewed by Del Bigtree, delivers an excellent short course on the risks of Covid tests and vaccines. The Interview is preceded by a short clip from an NBC report on 2021 January 23 in which China’s Chief epidemiologist, Dr. Wu Zunyou, says: “They didn’t isolate the virus, and that is the problem.” Dr. Kaufman explains why that means there is no proof that a Covid-19 virus even exists and, instead, could be merely a variant of the common flu. This interview includes a summary of the debate between advocates of the germ theory and the terrain theory of disease. Be prepared for a deep dive into concepts and dogma that seldom are discussed but which are critical to disease control.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.