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China’s Chief Epidemiologist Admits COVID-19 Was Never Proven to Exist
Slawomir Slowianin
Slawomir Slowianin
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122 views • February 18, 2021
Andrew Kaufman, MD, interviewed by Del Bigtree, delivers an excellent short course on the risks of Covid tests and vaccines. The Interview is preceded by a short clip from an NBC report on 2021 January 23 in which China’s Chief epidemiologist, Dr. Wu Zunyou, says: “They didn’t isolate the virus, and that is the problem.” Dr. Kaufman explains why that means there is no proof that a Covid-19 virus even exists and, instead, could be merely a variant of the common flu. This interview includes a summary of the debate between advocates of the germ theory and the terrain theory of disease. Be prepared for a deep dive into concepts and dogma that seldom are discussed but which are critical to disease control.
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plandemiccovidhoaxnomasksheepwearmaskscrimesagainsthumanitycoronavirusiscommoncoldcovid19isnwowakethefuckupfucknewnormal
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