Weight Loss

Chris Shade, PhD: For a long time we were seeing that endocrine disruptors lead to obesity and they are called Obesogens. Then they're saying, wait, they lead to cardiovascular disease too. Is that because of the weight gain. But even if you don’t have the weight gain, they’re leading to this because they're blocking a series of cell processes; they go back to this, turning over and cleaning up the system all the time. These are called sirtuins and FoxOs.

They are associated with metabolic wellness and longevity. Like people know, oh, Resveratrol. This stuff from red wine that makes the mice live longer, can make us live longer. And NAD, these are all things that lead in to these cycles of constantly recycling your inner parts and keeping things fresh and keeping weight off and in this metabolic wellness...





12/1/2024 - Mitochondria, Gut, and Detox: A Deep Dive into PKD Healing | Chris Shade, PhD - REVERSING PKD FELIX S. MUELLER: https://youtu.be/k1OE9xmcUdM?si=q_qyrimi9Vm9oWFG