Three US troops killed, more than 30 injured in drone attack in Jordan

Three US service men have been killed and at least 34 others injured in a drone attack near the Jordan-Syria border.

The drone strike impacted a tent of sleeping troops at an outpost known as Tower 22.

It’s the first time US forces have been killed in the Middle East since the Israel-Gaza war began.

“The three American service members we lost were patriots in the highest sense,” US President Joe Biden said in a statement.

“And their ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten by our nation."

Mirrored - Sky News Australia

