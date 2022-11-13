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https://gnews.org/articles/518421
Summary：11/11/2022 The Chinese authorities will launch the Golden Tax Phase Four system, and the rich will face the strictest tax audit in history. Experts say this will block people's livelihood and stifle the economy.