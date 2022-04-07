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Solar Cable window Jumper Part 1
Desert Flashpoint
Desert Flashpoint
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124 views • April 07, 2022
I made a solar Cable window Jumper and I show it off in this video.

To make one, measure your window sill and find a piece of wood with a thickness that corresponds to the width of the sill. Cut the wood to needed length (if needed) and decide where you want to mount the cable entry housing. Cut a hole in the wood at the desired location for passing through the cables. Sand and paint as desired. Then screw the cable entry housing onto the desired location. Attach weather stripping to the outside edge of the wood. Now your window Jumper is ready for your window. Open your window and place the wood inside the window sill. Close the window on the wood. The last step is to get a lock that fits in the sill or to place a piece of wood that fits in the sill on the opposite end of the window to secure the window in place. This will prevent the window from being opened when nobody is home.

Here's the link to the entry housing on Amazon.

Cutting Edge Power Solar Panel Weatherproof Cable Wire Entry Housing, w Connectors, Made in USA Size: 2 Ports, Wire Length: 2 Ft, Indoor Connection: with Connectors https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08K6S7RSW/ref=cm_sw_r_apan_i_R0CEFS312ZPQ0BTDJPF5?_encoding=UTF8&;psc=1
Keywords
preppingdiysolarwindow jumpersolar cablesolar cable window jumperconnectorssolar connectors
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