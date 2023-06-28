Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
VAXX expert killed by VAXX poison injections
channel image
The Prisoner
8596 Subscribers
Shop now
1348 views
Published 21 hours ago

Dr. Alfredo Victoria
42 years old
@alfredoair23
🦠COVID-19 FIGHTER 🩺Medical Doctor/UNAM ❤️ Preventive Medicine Specialist 🌎Public Health Specialist 💉Vaccination Expert ☣️Epidemiologist
He is collaborative on the 'Today' show where he hosts regularly.
@alfredoair23
https://www.instagramDOTcom/reel/Ct9bXlhA4Yp/
https://twitterDOTcom/hasanhakgozlu/status/1673663163068186624
https://twitterDOTcom/alfredoair23/status/1598660459552509954
https://www.tvynovelasDOTcom/famosos/Consterna-a-familia-de-Hoy-la-sorpresiva-muerte-del-doctor-Alfredo-Victoria-20230626-0006.html

Mirrored - bootcamp

Keywords
deathvaccinealfredo victoria

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket