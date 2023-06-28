VAXX expert killed by VAXX poison injections

Dr. Alfredo Victoria
42 years old
@alfredoair23
🦠COVID-19 FIGHTER 🩺Medical Doctor/UNAM ❤️ Preventive Medicine Specialist 🌎Public Health Specialist 💉Vaccination Expert ☣️Epidemiologist
He is collaborative on the 'Today' show where he hosts regularly.
@alfredoair23
https://www.instagramDOTcom/reel/Ct9bXlhA4Yp/
https://twitterDOTcom/hasanhakgozlu/status/1673663163068186624
https://twitterDOTcom/alfredoair23/status/1598660459552509954
https://www.tvynovelasDOTcom/famosos/Consterna-a-familia-de-Hoy-la-sorpresiva-muerte-del-doctor-Alfredo-Victoria-20230626-0006.html
Mirrored - bootcamp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.