Never Before Seen Substances Inside the Arteries of Sudden Death Victims

Summary：08/29/2022 UK funeral director John O' Looney shows the substance he found in the arteries of a deceased 30-year-old male during the embalming process, confirming that he has never seen such things before in 15 years. He suggests that this thing grows in and blocks up the arteries, causing people, including athletes and footballers to die suddenly.
