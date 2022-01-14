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McDonald House Kicks Out Kid With Cancer For Not Getting Vaxx & White House Prepares For Battle
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241 views • January 14, 2022
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The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Ronald McDonald requires you to be vaxxed - https://thepostmillennial.com/ronald-mcdonald-house-to-evict-families-who-are-not-vaccinated?utm_campaign=64501
Canada reverses no crossing the border policy - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trudeau-govt-reverses-vaccine-mandate-for-canadian-truckers-crossing-the-border/
Why is the white house erecting concrete barrier wall - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/01/12/biden-administration-erecting-concrete-blast-and-security-wall-around-white-house/
EU to hold supply chain cyber attack drills - https://sputniknews.com/20220112/eu-reportedly-prepares-large-scale-cyber-drills-amid-supply-chain-jitters-1092201149.html
The CIA and FBI are always behind it - https://twitter.com/AGHuff/status/1481402002995392513
Europe warns too many vaccines impacts the immune system - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/europe-warns-on-frequent-booster-shots/
AP no longer reporting on case counts to help dems in midterm - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/associated-press-will-no-longer-emphasize-covid-case-count-help-joe-biden-democrats-going-midterm-elections/
Commiefornia follows the science, not - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/firing-unvaxxed-healthcare-workers-california-tells-covid-positive-medical-workers-stay-job/
Denmark newspaper tries to CYA - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/we-failed-danish-newspaper-apologizes-publishing-official-covid-19-narratives-without
CNN imploding in real time - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10394997/CNN-loses-nearly-90-advertiser-coveted-demographics-overall-total-audience.html
Another climate change death - https://tekdeeps.com/tragedy-in-portugal-the-football-player-collapsed-during-the-match-he-died-a-few-days-later-other-football-sport/
WHO says half of Europe will be infected in 2 months, they already are if they're vaxxed - https://greekreporter.com/2022/01/12/who-half-europe-covid/
BoJo apologizes for partying, he should apologize for killing people - https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2022/01/12/boris-johnson-apologizes-party-2020-covid-lockdown/9183328002/
Military lowers standards so a woman can pass the test - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/whistleblower-military-softening-standards-female-captain-special-forces-quit-three-times-can-first-woman-pass/
Here's a real hero - https://resistthemainstream.org/watch-woman-rescues-two-children-from-icy-pond-they-were-babies-and-needed-help/?utm_source=telegram
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1481013779093540867
Song - Seth Anthony - Old Glory - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LXAMLZbYTWU
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Ronald McDonald requires you to be vaxxed - https://thepostmillennial.com/ronald-mcdonald-house-to-evict-families-who-are-not-vaccinated?utm_campaign=64501
Canada reverses no crossing the border policy - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trudeau-govt-reverses-vaccine-mandate-for-canadian-truckers-crossing-the-border/
Why is the white house erecting concrete barrier wall - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/01/12/biden-administration-erecting-concrete-blast-and-security-wall-around-white-house/
EU to hold supply chain cyber attack drills - https://sputniknews.com/20220112/eu-reportedly-prepares-large-scale-cyber-drills-amid-supply-chain-jitters-1092201149.html
The CIA and FBI are always behind it - https://twitter.com/AGHuff/status/1481402002995392513
Europe warns too many vaccines impacts the immune system - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/europe-warns-on-frequent-booster-shots/
AP no longer reporting on case counts to help dems in midterm - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/associated-press-will-no-longer-emphasize-covid-case-count-help-joe-biden-democrats-going-midterm-elections/
Commiefornia follows the science, not - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/firing-unvaxxed-healthcare-workers-california-tells-covid-positive-medical-workers-stay-job/
Denmark newspaper tries to CYA - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/we-failed-danish-newspaper-apologizes-publishing-official-covid-19-narratives-without
CNN imploding in real time - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10394997/CNN-loses-nearly-90-advertiser-coveted-demographics-overall-total-audience.html
Another climate change death - https://tekdeeps.com/tragedy-in-portugal-the-football-player-collapsed-during-the-match-he-died-a-few-days-later-other-football-sport/
WHO says half of Europe will be infected in 2 months, they already are if they're vaxxed - https://greekreporter.com/2022/01/12/who-half-europe-covid/
BoJo apologizes for partying, he should apologize for killing people - https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2022/01/12/boris-johnson-apologizes-party-2020-covid-lockdown/9183328002/
Military lowers standards so a woman can pass the test - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/whistleblower-military-softening-standards-female-captain-special-forces-quit-three-times-can-first-woman-pass/
Here's a real hero - https://resistthemainstream.org/watch-woman-rescues-two-children-from-icy-pond-they-were-babies-and-needed-help/?utm_source=telegram
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1481013779093540867
Song - Seth Anthony - Old Glory - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LXAMLZbYTWU
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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