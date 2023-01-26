https://gettr.com/post/p268b1o789b

2023.01.24 Jack Ma has zero control over his own fate, his entire family are imprisoned. In the early days the CCP killed many of the Party dissidents in the name of "rooting out Kuomintang spies". Decentralization will be the greatest era of mankind. Rule of law is the foundation of the Western civilization, but now this foundation has been eroded.

马云全家被囚禁。中共篡政初期，打着抓国民党特务的旗号血腥地排除异己。人类最伟大的时代就是去中心化。当今西方文明的根基、西方民主的基础已被动摇。





