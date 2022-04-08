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Dr Mark Sherwood - Building Resiliency In Health, Hope & Freedom
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63 views • April 08, 2022
Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast Dr Mark Sherwood is joining us. Mark Sherwood, Naturopathic Doctor (ND) and Michele L. Neil-Sherwood, Doctor of Osteopathy (DO) are trailblazers and pioneers in functional healing utilizing cutting edge treatment protocols that have led to hundreds of amazing healing testimonials.
They have a full-time wellness-based medical practice in Tulsa, OK called the Functional Medical Institute where they bring a whole person approach, which is outcome-based and customized to each individual’s unique needs.
With a huge vision to change the world health care crisis one person at a time, their mission is to lead people down a pathway of true healing with two purposes:
Eradicate all self-imposed, choice driven disease conditions.
Eliminate the usage of unnecessary medications.
Through their unique clinic, various diagnostic tests are used, including genetics, bio-impedance, neurotransmitter, vascular aging, and stress management.
The couple host a weekly television program airing regionally in the Midwest US. They serve patients in nearly every state in the US and in several countries around the world.
Drs. Mark and Michele co-authored several books, including the Amazon best-sellers, The Quest for Wellness, Fork Your Diet, and Surviving the Garden of Eatin’. They have been seen on national TV, been quoted on CNN, and are regular contributors to many national publications.
With a broad social media network that spans the globe, Drs. Mark and Michele’s influence is broad, reaching over 2 million people annually.
Their newest project, a full-length movie entitled, Fork your Diet – the movie, has over 12 million minutes viewed worldwide and is available on Amazon. Their second movie, The Prayer List, based on Dr. Michele’s life story, was recently released for worldwide distribution. Learn more about Dr Mark Sherwood at https://sherwood.tv/
Please welcome Dr Mark Sherwood to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
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#Covid #Virus #Vaccine #Pandemic #Mask #Mandate #Lockdown #NaturalHealth #Movement #Mindset #Minerals #HealthFreedom #MedicalFreedom #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast
Covid Virus Vaccine Pandemic Mask Mandate Lockdown Natural Health Movement Mindset Minerals Health Freedom Medical Freedom Tammy Cuthbert Garcia Naturally Inspired Podcast
They have a full-time wellness-based medical practice in Tulsa, OK called the Functional Medical Institute where they bring a whole person approach, which is outcome-based and customized to each individual’s unique needs.
With a huge vision to change the world health care crisis one person at a time, their mission is to lead people down a pathway of true healing with two purposes:
Eradicate all self-imposed, choice driven disease conditions.
Eliminate the usage of unnecessary medications.
Through their unique clinic, various diagnostic tests are used, including genetics, bio-impedance, neurotransmitter, vascular aging, and stress management.
The couple host a weekly television program airing regionally in the Midwest US. They serve patients in nearly every state in the US and in several countries around the world.
Drs. Mark and Michele co-authored several books, including the Amazon best-sellers, The Quest for Wellness, Fork Your Diet, and Surviving the Garden of Eatin’. They have been seen on national TV, been quoted on CNN, and are regular contributors to many national publications.
With a broad social media network that spans the globe, Drs. Mark and Michele’s influence is broad, reaching over 2 million people annually.
Their newest project, a full-length movie entitled, Fork your Diet – the movie, has over 12 million minutes viewed worldwide and is available on Amazon. Their second movie, The Prayer List, based on Dr. Michele’s life story, was recently released for worldwide distribution. Learn more about Dr Mark Sherwood at https://sherwood.tv/
Please welcome Dr Mark Sherwood to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
👍 - Like Our Content? Help Us Grow! (Tip/Donate) https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/donate/
🤝 - Love Freedom? Support Our Sponsors! https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/shop-support/
(High Quality Storable Food, Seeds, Water Filtration, Air Filtration, Minerals, Supplements, Coffee And More)
❤️ - Want More Info? Become An Exclusive Member And Supporter! https://locals.com/member/TammyGarcia
🤜 - Connect With Tammy On All Video, Podcast & Social Platforms https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/connect-with-tammy/
🏃♀️ - Visit Tammy's Websites Here - 🏃♀️
.
🎙 - https://naturallyinspiredpodcast.com
.
🔥 - https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com
.
✍️ - https://naturallyinspiredreport.com
.
❤️ - https://locals.com/member/TammyGarcia
Naturally Inspired Media participates in various affiliate programs and therefore may be eligible for commissions via ads, links, and/or images shared on this post.
#Covid #Virus #Vaccine #Pandemic #Mask #Mandate #Lockdown #NaturalHealth #Movement #Mindset #Minerals #HealthFreedom #MedicalFreedom #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast
Covid Virus Vaccine Pandemic Mask Mandate Lockdown Natural Health Movement Mindset Minerals Health Freedom Medical Freedom Tammy Cuthbert Garcia Naturally Inspired Podcast
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