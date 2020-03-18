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Treatment Protocol for CoVid19 Novel Corona Virus
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175 views • March 18, 2020
Treatment Protocol for CoVid19 Novel Corona Virus
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Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
The movie clip is from "Frozen" it foreshadowed a lot of things about the current state of affairs we are living in, Cold sudden change, life altering events....etc.
Help this Video go VIRAL
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
The movie clip is from "Frozen" it foreshadowed a lot of things about the current state of affairs we are living in, Cold sudden change, life altering events....etc.
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