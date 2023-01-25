TEXAS TAKES THE LEAD from TheHighwire.com

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/texas-takes-the-lead/



On Wednesday, January 25, Del will be speaking live on the steps of the Austin capital at the ‘Texas, Take the Lead’ Freedom Fight hosted by Texans For Vaccine Choice. Hear from organizer Michelle Evans, why this event is more important than ever.

POSTED: January 23, 2023