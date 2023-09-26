WHO is Running the World

Sept. 25, 2023 - As the song says, “Everybody wants to rule the world.” That’s certainly true of the World Health Organization, the World Economic Forum, and the world’s elite. The may not be in full control now, but the ultimate goal is to remove national sovereignty, implement a depopulation agenda, and reduce those who survive to serfs. The battle is heating up, gird up your loins and let's win this war!
