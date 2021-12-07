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Operation Pacific Eclipse, Possible Smallpox False Flag Update
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61 views • December 07, 2021
I just posted info about this Event 201 like simulation done for smallpox in December 2019 but I now have more info including possible connections to Bill Gates. Please help me spread this!
Telegram: https://t.me/therealchadchaddington
Sources:
https://kirby.unsw.edu.au/news/global-security-leaders-gather-bioterrorism-simulation-exercise
https://www.gatesfoundation.org/about/committed-grants/2021/11/inv031535
https://news.asu.edu/content/gates-visit-highlights-asu-innovations
https://newsroom.unsw.edu.au/news/general/gates-inspires-new-generation
https://www.gatesfoundation.org/about/committed-grants/2020/08/inv005798
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
Telegram: https://t.me/therealchadchaddington
Sources:
https://kirby.unsw.edu.au/news/global-security-leaders-gather-bioterrorism-simulation-exercise
https://www.gatesfoundation.org/about/committed-grants/2021/11/inv031535
https://news.asu.edu/content/gates-visit-highlights-asu-innovations
https://newsroom.unsw.edu.au/news/general/gates-inspires-new-generation
https://www.gatesfoundation.org/about/committed-grants/2020/08/inv005798
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
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